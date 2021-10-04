Pet ofthe Week: Murphy

Shhhhh...can you keep a secret? Well, perhaps it is not a secret and everyone already knows that orange tabbies are the best! This six-month old boy certainly knows that he is. What a nice age. Still a kitten but not so wild. Rather, he is on the road to maturity but still young enough to display some kitty antics. Would you like to give him his new home? You can visit Murphy at the Coconino Humane Association and see other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.