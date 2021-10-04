 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet ofthe Week: Murphy
0 comments
PET OF THE WEEK: MURPHY

Pet ofthe Week: Murphy

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
murphy

Shhhhh...can you keep a secret? Well, perhaps it is not a secret and everyone already knows that orange tabbies are the best! This six-month old boy certainly knows that he is. What a nice age. Still a kitten but not so wild. Rather, he is on the road to maturity but still young enough to display some kitty antics. Would you like to give him his new home? You can visit Murphy at the Coconino Humane Association and see other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WW1 shipwrecks are a seabed museum in Turkey

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)