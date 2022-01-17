Pet of the Week: Zuco

My name is Zuco. I am a 3-year-old, male, Labrador Retriever mix. I am an active boy and would make the perfect hiking companion. I love to go for long walks with volunteers but would really love a family to call my very own. If you have another dog, I would love to meet them before going home as I prefer female dogs to males for the most part.

I love to cuddle and give hugs and am very happy to greet people. I know sit, down, and shake with both paws, and would love to learn more tricks if someone is willing to teach me. I had a loving volunteer pay $100 off my adoption fee, so I am a real bargain! If you are interested in additional adoptable pets, you can see them at coconinohumane.org.