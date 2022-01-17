 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PET OF THE WEEK: ZUCO

Pet of the Week: Zuco

  • Updated
  • 0
Zuco

My name is Zuco. I am a 3-year-old, male, Labrador Retriever mix. I am an active boy and would make the perfect hiking companion. I love to go for long walks with volunteers but would really love a family to call my very own. If you have another dog, I would love to meet them before going home as I prefer female dogs to males for the most part.

I love to cuddle and give hugs and am very happy to greet people. I know sit, down, and shake with both paws, and would love to learn more tricks if someone is willing to teach me. I had a loving volunteer pay $100 off my adoption fee, so I am a real bargain! If you are interested in additional adoptable pets, you can see them at coconinohumane.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fake COVID-19 Testing Sites Are Popping Up Amid Omicron Surge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)