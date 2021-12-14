Pet of the Week: Zuco

My name is Zuco! I am an active 3-year-old neutered Lab mix and would make the perfect hiking companion to someone outdoorsy. I love going on long walks with the volunteers at the Coconino Humane Association, but for Christmans would really love to have a family to call my very own.

If you already have another dog I would love to meet them - though I do seem to prefer female dogs over other male dogs for the most part. I love to cuddle and give hugs and am very happy to greet people. I know sit, down, and will shake with both paws. I would love to learn more tricks if someone is willing to teach me... I hope that someone is you! See some of our other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.