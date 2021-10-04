Pet of the Week: Zoey

Phee-yew! Zoey came to the shelter rockin' the infamous perfume of skunk. Looks like she had gotten into quite a bit of mischief before arriving at High Country Humane! But don't worry, the smell is all gone and Zoey is the happiest little 6 year old.

Zoey spent some time in a foster home where we discovered she is not a doggie fit for apartment living. She just wants to be around people all the time and she is pretty high energy for her age. You got squeaky toys? You got Zoey's heart. Some other perks about adopting this girl: she is potty trained and doesn't have any destructive tendencies! As for other animals, Zoey does not do well with cats or small animals.

Zoey is waiting so patiently at the shelter for someone to come see how special & cuddly she is. She has been adoptable for a month now and we hope she won't have to wait much longer to find her forever.

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Zoey is current on her vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0