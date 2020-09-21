 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Zoey
Pet of the Week: Zoey

  • Updated
zoey

Zoey is a 6-year-old female, beautiful medium hair calico. She is very personable and her surrender was a sad goodbye. Her previous family adopted her as a kitten and lovingly took care of her. As the couple got older and developed health problems, however, it was too difficult to give Zoey all the care she deserves. She is frightened in her new environment so hopefully she will find a new home soon. You can visit Zoey at the Coconino Humane Association and see more adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org

