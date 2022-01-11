Pet of the Week: Zoey

Seven-year-old Zoey has had such a hard time since coming to High Country back in September. Originally, her owner surrendered her, then she was bounced around through multiple homes before finding a foster family who would help her find her own forever family!

Zoey is a friendly girl who has the coolest brindle coat and amazingly expressive ears! She really likes her squeaky toys, but what she loves most is hanging with her people. A ride in the car? Oh yeah! Walk 10,000 steps? You bet! Play in the snow? Zoey's all in!

Zoey is not a puppy, but she is athletic, playful and responsive. She sleeps quietly in her crate at night, and she is potty trained! If you need a little sunshine in your life, let Zoey show you how she can deliver. And thanks to a generous donor, her adoption fee has been fully sponsored!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Zoey is current on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. To contact her foster family about doing a meet & greet please email flagfosterfam@gmail.com or call 626-765-1727! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

