Pet of the Week: Zeus

My name is Zeus. I am a one-year-old Pug/Beagle mix and I specialize in cuteness! I can be a little shy when you first meet me but after warming up I will jump for joy when greeting you. I love to cuddle and sit in my humans' lap as well as give lots and lots of kisses. I do appear to like other dogs and am very playful but polite with them.
Please come to meet me at the Coconino Humane Association because there is a very good chance that you will want to take me home with you. If you are looking for a 'smallish' dog I just might fit the bill. See some of our other pets online at coconinohumane.org.