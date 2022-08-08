Pet of the Week: Zeus

Zeus is a very handsome 5-year-old diabetic cat with gorgeous green eyes. Being diabetic, he requires an insulin shot once a day. It’s old hat for him, so if you do this while he’s eating, he doesn’t even notice. If you’re intimidated by the thought of giving shots, it’s really much easier than you think and we will teach you how it’s done. (After just a few days it’ll be old hat to you too.) He’s such a sweetie that he’s definitely worth the effort of learning! This guy has lived with, and gets along with other cats and dogs. He seems to prefer the company of female humans over males, but will adjust to you once he gets to know you. He’s a soft and silky long hair cat who came to the Coconino Humane Assoc. with his coat all wadded and matted. His body has been shaved and his coat is now starting afresh – but his coat will require occasional brushing to keep him looking sharp. If you are looking for a warm cuddle bug who enjoys tummy rubs look no further – Zeus is your guy! Check out other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.