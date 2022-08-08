Zeus is a very handsome 5-year-old diabetic cat with gorgeous green eyes. Being diabetic, he requires an insulin shot once a day. It’s old hat for him, so if you do this while he’s eating, he doesn’t even notice. If you’re intimidated by the thought of giving shots, it’s really much easier than you think and we will teach you how it’s done. (After just a few days it’ll be old hat to you too.) He’s such a sweetie that he’s definitely worth the effort of learning! This guy has lived with, and gets along with other cats and dogs. He seems to prefer the company of female humans over males, but will adjust to you once he gets to know you. He’s a soft and silky long hair cat who came to the Coconino Humane Assoc. with his coat all wadded and matted. His body has been shaved and his coat is now starting afresh – but his coat will require occasional brushing to keep him looking sharp. If you are looking for a warm cuddle bug who enjoys tummy rubs look no further – Zeus is your guy! Check out other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.
Pet of the Week: Zeus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Laura Jo West had been with the U.S. Forest Service 33 years before she was backed into a choice that would change her life. For her, it was a…
Flagstaff Chief of Police Dan Musselman has been placed on administrative leave following growing public concern over the handling of an inves…
Tiffany Bercu is two years sober. She's also facing down a two year sentence for attempting to sell heroine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.
The Inner Basin pipeline, which carries Inner Basin spring and well water into the Cty of Flagstaff’s water treatment and distribution system,…
Flagstaff police are investigating the death of a motorcyclist following a crash on Interstate 40.
7:30 a.m. update: The unofficial results barely budged from last night's update, meaning that with 100% of precincts now reporting, Becky Dagg…
A 56-year-old Flagstaff man was killed Wednesday night while crossing the road near Motel 6 on East Butler Avenue. The crash happened after dark.
7:30 a.m. update: Several statewide races received significant updates overnight, going from 33% of precincts reporting to 97% this morning.
Fratelli Pizza in Flagstaff will be hosting a fundraiser on Tuesday to benefit a local family severely impacted by post-fire flooding. A simil…
Pedestrian hit, killed in car crash near Butler Motel 6