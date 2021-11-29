Pet of the Week: Zeus

Meet Zeus, an 8 year old Doberman mix who weighs about 60 lbs. Zeus would love a home with a great backyard! He walks on a leash, is potty trained and crate trained from his former family. He also knows lots of tricks like sit, stay, shake, and lie down! Zeus does not do well with little kids who don't know how to respect doggie boundaries, but older/calmer children are fine. He also tends to chase kitties and any other small critters. Zeus has done well with other dogs in the past so if you have your own, please bring them to do a meet & greet here at the shelter!