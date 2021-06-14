 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Zeek
PET OF THE WEEK: ZEEK

Pet of the Week: Zeek

zeek

Zeek has been the center of attention this weekend, attending adoption events at the Mall and Toasted Owl! He sure was on his best behavior, sporting three legs & the biggest grin.

Being a tri-pawed doesn't slow Zeek down one bit. He is the first to greet new people and is always ready to join a game of ball or tug of war (he's still learning the 'letting the toy go so you can throw it again' part).

After being rescued from the side of the 89 N, Zeek is ready to find a home that will love on him & spoil him for the rest of his adventurous life. He is barely over a year old but he still kept a puppy mannerism or two. We think he would do best in a home with no small kids!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Zeek is current on his vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org."

