Pet of the Week: Winnie

Are you a fan of beautiful shepherds, but can’t keep up with their high energy needs?

Why not come meet Winnie? She is a gorgeous 2-year-old apricot shepherd mix that is ready for a relaxed home to call her own. Just like most shepherds, Winnie is smart as can be and already knows many tricks from her past family. Unfortunately, she just doesn’t like to share her space, toys, or food with other animals like the little puppies that lived at her last house. She just wants your undivided attention and snuggles at home!

For Winnie, her perfect day would look like lounging in morning sun in the backyard with her favorite squeaky toy after breakfast, followed by a nap on the couch while you do your human stuff, a light walk around the block after dinner, and then curling up with you to watch some Netflix while you brush her silky coat in bed. Sounds pretty ideal to us, how about you?

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Winnie is current on her vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org."

