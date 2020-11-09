Pet of the Week: Willow

With the theme of "love has no age limit," we have another sweet senior looking for her forever family — Willow!

This gorgeous dilute calico is 10 years old and used to the finer things in life. She would love a cozy, quiet home where she can settle down and snuggle next to her human (especially with this snowy weather). The hustle and bustle of shelter life is a little too stressful for Willow; she's not used to constant action. She is the queen of the office room she resides in and once she got comfortable there, she started greeting us at the door. With a soft meow, and even softer fur, Willow is a real sophisticated lady. Asking for head pets when she pleases, Willow tells you what she wants and when she wants it.

When Willow originally came to us as a stray, she had a microchip and we were so excited to get in contact with her family. However, Willow had been re-homed sometime before and the microchip was never updated. We searched and contacted people, trying to find her family but none came forward for her. So now it is our job to find her a forever family, and we know there is someone out there looking for a green-eyed, laid-back beauty like Willow.