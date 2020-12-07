Pet of the Week: Willow

Meet Willow. This beautiful kitty might not look it, but she is 10 years old! She came to us after being abandoned in a local motel. It looked like Willow had been adopted back in 2018 and then re-homed after that. Though we can’t imagine why! She is quiet, sweet, and a comfy queen. She can also save you a pretty penny, since Willow only eats dry kibble! No lugging pallets of expensive wet food necessary! Though she can be a little aloof at first, Willow warms up quickly and, if she really likes you, she’ll even get up from her comfy bed. Come meet her today!