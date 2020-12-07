Pet of the Week: Willow

It’s the season of giving and this year, why not give the gift of a furever home to a senior kitty in need?
Meet Willow. This beautiful kitty might not look it, but she is 10 years old! She came to us after being abandoned in a local motel. It looked like Willow had been adopted back in 2018 and then re-homed after that. Though we can’t imagine why! She is quiet, sweet, and a comfy queen. She can also save you a pretty penny, since Willow only eats dry kibble! No lugging pallets of expensive wet food necessary! Though she can be a little aloof at first, Willow warms up quickly and, if she really likes you, she’ll even get up from her comfy bed. Come meet her today!
As with all High Country Humane's animals, Willow is current on her vaccinations and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. Stop by to meet her at our adoption center. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.
