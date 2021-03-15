 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week: Victor
0 comments
PET OF THE WEEK: VICTOR

Pet of the Week: Victor

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
victor

Hi there. My name is Victor, and you might have noticed that I'm kind of a unique boy. My friends here at the shelter say that Victor is a good name for me since I look a little like a Tim Burton drawing with my big ole eyes and little body. I may be an older guy, but I still have a lot of personality once you get to know me. I love getting snuggles and pets from my favorite humans. I'll let you know just how I feel from the moment you meet me since I'm such a vocal kitty. My friends here at the shelter have noticed I am pretty friendly with cats & dogs after a proper introduction. As a black cat and a senior cat, many families will pass me by. Will you give me a chance?”

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Victor is current on his vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org."

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jill Biden tells New Jersey 'Help is here'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)