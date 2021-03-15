Pet of the Week: Victor

Hi there. My name is Victor, and you might have noticed that I'm kind of a unique boy. My friends here at the shelter say that Victor is a good name for me since I look a little like a Tim Burton drawing with my big ole eyes and little body. I may be an older guy, but I still have a lot of personality once you get to know me. I love getting snuggles and pets from my favorite humans. I'll let you know just how I feel from the moment you meet me since I'm such a vocal kitty. My friends here at the shelter have noticed I am pretty friendly with cats & dogs after a proper introduction. As a black cat and a senior cat, many families will pass me by. Will you give me a chance?”