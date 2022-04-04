Pet of the Week: Turtle

This hunk of fluff and love is Turtle! He's a 6 year old, 70 pound Akita mix looking for a family of his very own. He is SO people-oriented, he must have been someone's before he found himself at our shelter! We wish that all lost pets could be reunited with their families, but we are committed to finding loving homes for those who don't get claimed.

Turtle is a total catch. He is calm, walks well on a leash, LOVES being brushed, and just wants to be around his people. Not ready for a dog that wants to run for miles? Short strolls are more his style. Turtle likes some other dogs, so always be sure to bring yours for a meet & greet, but no kitties for this guy. Does he sound like the dog for you? Reach out today! To contact his foster family about doing a meet & greet, please text (949) 439-1892.

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Turtle is current on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

