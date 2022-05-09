Pet of the Week: Tuna & Thomas

These two met at the shelter and instantly became two peas in a pod. They cuddle, they wrestle, they bird watch. They are seriously best friends and we are asking that they go home together. They do need a home where they are the only kitties but they could probably be OK with a friendly doggie! Kids would be so fun too, as long as they are respectful of their kitty boundaries. You may be thinking that two kitties are a lot but Tuna & Thomas are absolutely the easiest going guys around.