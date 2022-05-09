Pet of the Week: Tuna & Thomas

Bonded pair of buddies Tuna & Thomas have been patiently awaiting their forever home! We hope their people are out there and will come to the shelter soon to meet these incredible boys.
These two met at the shelter and instantly became two peas in a pod. They cuddle, they wrestle, they bird watch. They are seriously best friends and we are asking that they go home together. They do need a home where they are the only kitties but they could probably be OK with a friendly doggie! Kids would be so fun too, as long as they are respectful of their kitty boundaries. You may be thinking that two kitties are a lot but Tuna & Thomas are absolutely the easiest going guys around.
You can adopt both of these kids for $50. As with all High Country Humane's animals, Tuna & Thomas are current on their vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.