Pet of the Week: Tulip

Meet Tulip! With the first day of spring just around the corner what could be more appropriate than a puppy named Tulip? This 3-month-old Australian shepherd mix is sure to bring more "spring" to your step as you socialize her amidst a world of flowers and sunshine in Flagstaff. The black fur surrounding one eye is an adorable feature that will stop strangers in their tracks to ask where you adopted such a darling girl. You can be proud to tell them that she was cared for at the Coconino Humane Association by the very best staff available to animal shelters. Since there might be a line of people waiting to visit her, it would be a good idea to jump at the chance. Visit Tulip and check out other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org