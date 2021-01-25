My name is Tuesday and I am a two-and a-half-year-old, medium-sized mixed breed. I am very sweet and playful and I jump around like a little deer when I am excited. I came to the shelter with my four wonderful puppies. I loved them very much and I am thrilled that they have all been adopted into wonderful homes. I hope it is my turn soon. I can be a little shy at first and I might be best in a quiet home. I have recently learned to walk on a leash but am not yet fully comfortable and pause frequently. All it will take is a little patience. I am already spayed and am ready to go home with you today. Visit coconinohumane.org to see more of the adoptable pets we have on hand.
Pet of the Week: Tuesday
