 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week: Tuesday
0 comments
PET OF THE WEEK: TUESDAY

Pet of the Week: Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tuesday dog

My name is Tuesday and I am a two-and a-half-year-old, medium-sized mixed breed. I am very sweet and playful and I jump around like a little deer when I am excited. I came to the shelter with my four wonderful puppies. I loved them very much and I am thrilled that they have all been adopted into wonderful homes. I hope it is my turn soon. I can be a little shy at first and I might be best in a quiet home. I have recently learned to walk on a leash but am not yet fully comfortable and pause frequently. All it will take is a little patience. I am already spayed and am ready to go home with you today. Visit coconinohumane.org to see more of the adoptable pets we have on hand.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)