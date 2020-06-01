Pet of the Week: Tink Tink

Would you like to be part of the royal family? This 8-year-old gray tabby is considered Queen of the Lobby at the Coconino Humane Association! She will be happy to greet you and fill you in on all the details of how to adopt her. Of course, you have to find her first because she has discovered some places you might not look. She is very friendly and gets along with other cats. You can visit “her highness” at the shelter or see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org