Pet of the Week: Tilly

Meet Tilly! She is a 1-year-old grey tabby with a very unique condition. She sneezes constantly! It can actually be quite cute since at times she even puts her paw over her mouth to cover her sneeze. It is possible that it is accidental but it is still quite lovely. Tilly has been at the Coconino Humane Association since January and is definitely ready for a new home. She is very sweet, loves to play, explores her surroundings and is ready for adventure. Perhaps she is the one for you. You can visit her at the shelter or check out other available pets at coconinohumane.org