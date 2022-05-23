 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PET OF THE WEEK | TILLY

Pet of the Week: Tilly

  • 0
Tilly

Meet Tilly! She is a 1-year-old grey tabby with a very unique condition. She sneezes constantly! It can actually be quite cute since at times she even puts her paw over her mouth to cover her sneeze. It is possible that it is accidental but it is still quite lovely. Tilly has been at the Coconino Humane Association since January and is definitely ready for a new home. She is very sweet, loves to play, explores her surroundings and is ready for adventure. Perhaps she is the one for you. You can visit her at the shelter or check out other available pets at coconinohumane.org

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elephant seal and sea lions set free after being trapped in Argentina

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)