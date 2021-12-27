Pet of the Week: Tiger

Tiger is a 9-month-old boy looking for a home that appreciates his happy-go-lucky personality. Tiger is a tripod but it doesn't bother him at all, he has totally adapted to life on three legs! He is just so friendly and wants love all the time. If you stay in one place too long, Tiger will be right up against your legs, looking for love (or a drop snack). He also gets along with other dogs and loves to play & give kisses.