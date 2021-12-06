Pet of the Week: Thor

20 pounds of lovin' coming your way! Meet Thor, a 9 year old Maine Coon that sadly had to come to the shelter when his human momma passed away. This isn't uncommon here at the shelter! Now, Thor is looking for a home with lots of attention & affection. While he has lived with other kitties previously, he's actually best as an only child.

Indoor life is the only one for Thor; he has been indoors since he was a wee kitten and is more than happy to sit in a warm window and watch the action from the safety of his cat tree. He really is so easy to please, he just wants loving pets and yummy wet food meals.

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Thor is current on his vaccinations, neutered, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. Because he is a senior, his adoption fee is only $25! We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

