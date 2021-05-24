Pet of the Week: Tango

Cue the music and dance with Tango! This handsome guy will sweep you off your feet with his young, fun personality.

Tango is only a year and a half old and he has kept a few of his kitten habits (he's still very high-energy). Tango is quite the chatterbox once he's comfortable and will sometimes stick his tongue out at you. This guy is easy to please, all he asks is for lots of attention, play time, and wet food. He promises not to step on your toes if you take him home.

Tango's last home had other kitties and he wasn't very happy there. This time around, Tango is hoping to be your only dance partner, for life.

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Tango is current on his vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0