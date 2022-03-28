Pet of the Week: Tal

Do you have room in your heart for a special needs dog? Tal could definitely use your help; he is deaf. This 3-year-old Australian Cattle Dog/Terrier/Pit Bull mix has challenges but is a loving dog. Because he is deaf he can't hear verbal commands, although it is, of course, possible to teach hand signals instead of using your voice. He is also selective about whether or not he likes other dogs and doesn't share food well. Small animals in the house would probably not be a good idea. Perhaps if he likes a dog you already have, he might be able to take cues from his sibling? Will you consider making him a part of your family? His adoption fees have been paid by a thoughtful donor.