Pet of the Week: Sweetie
Hi, my name is Sweetie. I'm pretty sure my body is going to grow to balance my ears at some point but now my big ears are helping me hear all the people who are interested in adopting me. After all, who wouldn't want a four-month old female who is as cute as I am. I have all the usual attributes of a kitten in that I am capable of all the silly antics. I promise to keep you entertained! You can visit me at the Coconino Humane Association and see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org

