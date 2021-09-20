Pet of the Week: Sunglow

Sunglow has been single and ready to mingle ever since she came to the shelter back in June. This 5-year-old lab mix has been adoptable for three months now, with some interest here and there but no forever family just yet. We haven't given up hope that her people are out there, please help us find them.

If only animals could talk and tell us what had happened to them. Then we would know why Sunny came to us shut down with bruises on her legs. Whatever it was, it is in the past now and Sunny is ready to find a forever home, one that doesn't mind her special diet for her allergies. She is SO deserving of a pampered life, one with lots of walks and cuddles.

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Sunglow is current on her vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. To contact her foster family about doing a meet & greet please email rad@caminobecky.com. Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

