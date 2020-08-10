Pet of the Week: Sumter

Hi! My name is Sumter, and if you are looking for a cuddle buddy to keep you warm when the fall weather comes around, I think I'm your perfect match. I live at the front desk here at the shelter because I'm just so easy going. I don't mind other dogs if they know how to respect my space, but I really really like people (kids too!). My friends here at the shelter say that I will need some exercise to get in shape, but I promise I won't tell if we just sit on the couch and watch your favorite Netflix shows! I would do best in a home that will help me work on my separation anxiety. I promise to be super respectful of your stuff when I'm with you, it's just when you are away that I get a little nervous and can't stop chewing. I'm always happy to learn and I know I'll try my best to be your perfect pup. Come visit me and I'll show you just how sweet and cuddly I am!