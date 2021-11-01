Pet of the Week: Sugar & Keevan

1-year-old Sugar and 7-year-old Keevan are an unlikely pair. They came into the shelter separately, Sugar was found all the way in Tuba City and Keevan here in Flagstaff. They were both terrified. They were so shut down, and wanted very little to do with the caretakers -- until they met each other.

When we had Sugar & Keevan meet, it was friendship at first sight and now they are inseparable. These two have come out of their shells and are ready to find their forever family. They would love a forever home with a laid back atmosphere, and lots of comfy places for cuddling. But don't leave Keevan unattended outside, he can be a bit of an escape artist sometimes!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Sugar & Keevan are both current on their vaccinations, fixed, and come with free lifetime microchip registrations. We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0