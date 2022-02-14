 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PET OF THE WEEK | STITCH

Pet of the Week: Stitch

  • 0
Stitch

Hi! I'm Stitch. I'm just a 2-month-old terrier, pit bull mix so I have no idea what I am doing in this big sink with water running all over me. Then there is that sticky stuff that is being lathered on. What is that about? Well, the CHA volunteer says she is trying to make me an even more handsome guy, but seriously, is that possible?

Anyway, if you are looking for a good-looking puppy who they say now smells good, I am likely your guy. Or, you can visit other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Netflix raising prices again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)