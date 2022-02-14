Pet of the Week: Stitch

Hi! I'm Stitch. I'm just a 2-month-old terrier, pit bull mix so I have no idea what I am doing in this big sink with water running all over me. Then there is that sticky stuff that is being lathered on. What is that about? Well, the CHA volunteer says she is trying to make me an even more handsome guy, but seriously, is that possible?
Anyway, if you are looking for a good-looking puppy who they say now smells good, I am likely your guy. Or, you can visit other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org.