You will want to meet Spot, a 2-year-old American Bulldog mix, because he is a very happy guy. He is always smiling and eager to go anywhere with you but especially if you are going to take him home. This rambunctious fellow was transferred from Mojave country just so he can find a new family in Flagstaff. Come visit Spot at the Coconino Humane Association or check out other adoptable pets at cocononohumane.org