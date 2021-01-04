Pet of the Week: Soot

Meet Soot! She is a sweet young lady looking for her furever home. Although she’s not even 2 years old yet, Soot has been waiting for her new family with us for over a month. We don’t know why! She’s cute as can be and just loves to chat with our animal care staff in the cat kitchen. And Soot is such a funny little girl with those big yellow eyes! She is okay living with other respectful cats, is litterbox trained, and friendly. All Soot wants in 2021 is a warm home and lots of treats! Come visit Soot today!