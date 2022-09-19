Pet of the Week: Snouts

Snouts is a senior sweetheart who is looking for his loving furever home! He’s an incredibly loving and loyal guy; he adoreshis people! Despite his age and health conditions, he has a lot of spunk left. He adores walks (short or long), lounging in the sun, belly scratches, and loves to meet new people and pups. He is very excited about meeting small dogs, and has gotten along well with big dogs too. And, he is very sweet and wonderful with young kids! He loves the attention. Although he is partially deaf, he is learning to respond to claps and is doing very well. He loves being outside, and he isn't phased by loud noises or lots of activity.