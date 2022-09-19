 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PET OF THE WEEK | SNOUTS

Pet of the Week: Snouts

  • 0
Snouts

Snouts is a senior sweetheart who is looking for his loving furever home! He’s an incredibly loving and loyal guy; he adoreshis people! Despite his age and health conditions, he has a lot of spunk left. He adores walks (short or long), lounging in the sun, belly scratches, and loves to meet new people and pups. He is very excited about meeting small dogs, and has gotten along well with big dogs too. And, he is very sweet and wonderful with young kids! He loves the attention. Although he is partially deaf, he is learning to respond to claps and is doing very well. He loves being outside, and he isn't phased by loud noises or lots of activity.

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Snouts is current on his vaccinations, neutered, and microchipped. We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Supporting the return of a K-9 deputy, a Flagstaff couple donates ballistic vest

Supporting the return of a K-9 deputy, a Flagstaff couple donates ballistic vest

After nine years of working with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Corporal Ben Waibel has his dream job. He is the first K9 handler Coconino County has had on patrol for about six years, and he takes obvious pride in his partner—Dex. A partner who is safer on the job today thanks to the generosity of a local couple. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Families, victims speak at Ky. shooter hearing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)