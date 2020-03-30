Pet of the Week: Snickers

Meet Snickers, a 2 year old feline who is just like the candy bar — sweet as can be! He is definitely shy in new situations, but after he gets comfortable he will cuddle up with you and be your best friend. Need a buddy to hang out with? He does! He even gets along with other cats if you already have some but would love to hang out with you even if you don't. Come adopt him today at the Coconino Humane Association and check out some of his other adoptable friends online at coconinohumane.org