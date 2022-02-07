 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK: SMILEY

Pet of the Week: SMILEY

  • Updated
Smiley

They call me Smiley because when you come to greet me, I smile. I am a very wiggly puppy that is excited to go to a new home. I am a 5-month-old shepherd mix who was rescued from the reservation with a bad case of mange. However, the staff at the Coconino Humane Association took good care of me and that is completely healed. I just got spayed so I have one of those silly cones on my head but I am still very cute. I am ready to be your valentine if you are looking for one but there's not much time left, so please hurry.

If you want to see other adoptable pets, you can check online at coconinohumane.org

