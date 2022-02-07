Pet of the Week: SMILEY

They call me Smiley because when you come to greet me, I smile. I am a very wiggly puppy that is excited to go to a new home. I am a 5-month-old shepherd mix who was rescued from the reservation with a bad case of mange. However, the staff at the Coconino Humane Association took good care of me and that is completely healed. I just got spayed so I have one of those silly cones on my head but I am still very cute. I am ready to be your valentine if you are looking for one but there's not much time left, so please hurry.
