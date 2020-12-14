Pet of the Week: Skye

Skye is a 2-year-old shepherd mix who came to the Coconino Humane Assoc. very skittish. She and her litter of puppies were transferred here from Mohave Animal Shelter. They had been seized from a hoarder house where they had been living in an airline crate. Having very little social interaction with others, she is very shy and nervous with new people and dogs. She does like other dogs but gets overwhelmed easily. Skye lacks confidence and needs guidance in her next steps. She needs a home with someone patient and experienced; someone willing to walk her through everything to help her build up her confidence. She would thrive best in a quiet home without a lot of people coming and going. At the shelter she has been through leash training and understands what’s expected of her for the most part, but will occasionally roll and flinch at loud noises. If you think this blue-eyed-beauty is a good fit for your home please come meet her at the shelter. Skye is available Thursday-Saturday only. You can view some of our other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.