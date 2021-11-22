Pet of the Week: Skye

My name is Skye. I had a pretty rough life before coming to the shelter. I was terrified of everyone and everything. I am so happy living here and have been thrilled to call Coconino Humane my home for the past year. The staff and volunteers love me very much, but it's time for me to find a home of my very own.

I love other dogs and would do much better in a home with another dog that I can be comfortable with and follow around for directions. Once you have me I will never leave your side, seriously. I am probably one of the most loyal dogs you will ever meet. I will happily roll over for belly rubs once I am comfortable and will try and get in your lap. Available Thursday-Saturday only. See our other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.