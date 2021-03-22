 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Skye
Meet Skye! She is a 3-year-old girl who has had a very difficult life. She was removed from a hoarding situation where she had spent her life in a box. Sadly, she has some scars to show for it. She has been at the Coconino Humane Assoc. for a year and is desperate for a new home. As you can imagine, though, she is nervous and anxious. Surprisingly, she is good with other dogs and has no problem with cats. The staff says she is easy to work with once she gets past her fright of things that are larger than she is. In addition, her pale blue eyes are mesmerizing. Come visit her and check out other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org

