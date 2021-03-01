They call me "Skinny Tal" because my caretaker's name is Tal. He is a super guy who believes that a dog like me (a 1-1.2- year-old male shepherd mix) deserves a better life than the one I had before. My previous humans didn't feed me much. I am slowly gaining weight and I am receiving terrific care at the Coconino Humane Association. I am very friendly and would love to have a family take me home forever. The shelter staff think I have been through enough and deserve a nice family. I agree. Give me an opportunity and you will see; I will love and take care of my adoptive family. My heart can be yours if you give me a chance. You can meet me at the shelter and check out other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org
Pet of the Week: Skinny Tal
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flagstaff City Council unanimously approved a zoning change for a new development last week that hopes to bring affordable and sustainably bui…
- Updated
Their house off Lake Mary Road looks thoroughly lived-in, well-appointed and homey, as tidy and uncluttered as any place can be with a toddler…
Her body found partially clothed under a Juniper tree on a lonely stretch of Interstate 40 west of Williams near the county line, she was given the name “Valentine Sally” because she was found on Valentine’s Day in 1982. Detectives with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, then the Cold Case Squad, worked thousands of hours over the years to try to identify her with no luck. Until now.
The City of Flagstaff’s downtown parking program is set to resume after nearly a year on hiatus, creating questions about how the gap in parki…
Should you ever find yourself in Cornville, well, I’m sorry.
The coming months at Northern Arizona University are expected to bring additional changes to campus as it continues to adapt to the pandemic a…
- Updated
Students of the Flagstaff Unified School District will have the option to return to in-person classes next month as long as local COVID-19 cas…
- Updated
On Friday, Feb. 26, at noon, Coconino County will open more than 700 first dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments for the Fort Tuthill County …
- Updated
About 600 acres of land just west of Lowell Observatory has become the center of discussion as Lowell considers future expansions of its campu…
- Updated
In the half-light of morning on Thursday, with the snow-capped San Francisco Peaks beaming at their backs and the sun peeking over the horizon…