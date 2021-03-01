 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week: Skinny Tal
0 comments

Pet of the Week: Skinny Tal

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
skinny tal

They call me "Skinny Tal" because my caretaker's name is Tal. He is a super guy who believes that a dog like me (a 1-1.2- year-old male shepherd mix) deserves a better life than the one I had before. My previous humans didn't feed me much. I am slowly gaining weight and I am receiving terrific care at the Coconino Humane Association. I am very friendly and would love to have a family take me home forever. The shelter staff think I have been through enough and deserve a nice family. I agree. Give me an opportunity and you will see; I will love and take care of my adoptive family. My heart can be yours if you give me a chance. You can meet me at the shelter and check out other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

See Earth’s full beauty with these amazing timelapses

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Coconino County cold case identified after 39 years
Crime and Courts

Coconino County cold case identified after 39 years

Her body found partially clothed under a Juniper tree on a lonely stretch of Interstate 40 west of Williams near the county line, she was given the name “Valentine Sally” because she was found on Valentine’s Day in 1982. Detectives with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, then the Cold Case Squad, worked thousands of hours over the years to try to identify her with no luck. Until now.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)