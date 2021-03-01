Pet of the Week: Skinny Tal

They call me "Skinny Tal" because my caretaker's name is Tal. He is a super guy who believes that a dog like me (a 1-1.2- year-old male shepherd mix) deserves a better life than the one I had before. My previous humans didn't feed me much. I am slowly gaining weight and I am receiving terrific care at the Coconino Humane Association. I am very friendly and would love to have a family take me home forever. The shelter staff think I have been through enough and deserve a nice family. I agree. Give me an opportunity and you will see; I will love and take care of my adoptive family. My heart can be yours if you give me a chance. You can meet me at the shelter and check out other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org