PET OF THE WEEK | SISS

Pet of the Week: Siss

Meet Siss! Are you looking for an easy going dog to complete your family? Siss could be the one for you. This medium size, female, 2-and-a-half-year-old terrier/pit bull mix seems to get along with everyone and everything. She’s already spayed so can go home with you today. If are looking for something different you can see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org

