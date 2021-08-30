 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Sinclaire
Pet of the Week: Sinclaire

We never knew it was possible to have a kitten up for adoption this long! Poor Sinclaire has watched his mom, and all his siblings get adopted from the shelter, but he hasn't found his forever family quite yet.

Sinclaire is about five and a half months old and boy oh boy he is so playful. This kiddo needs to go to a home with a friendly, playful cat that can keep up with his antics! Keep an eye out for this boy when you're walking around your home, he loves to pop out and surprise you with his own version of hide & go seek! When he is done playing, it's time for snuggles and you'll find him sprawled out next to you. He really is just the best little boy you could adopt!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Sinclaire is current on his vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

