Pet of the Week: Silk

This sweet girl got her name because she was found wandering along the Silk Road. OK maybe not, but she was rescued from the streets along with her two babies! Now that kiddos are weaned, momma Silk is ready to find a forever home of her own!

Silk is a rather gentle girl who just can't get enough attention. She's only about a year old so she is practically a baby herself and really craves being spoiled with pets! She is pretty petite (feeding babies takes a lot of work) and also a little hesitant of other kitties. Maybe someday she could co-exist with a friendly, polite feline but for now she may just be happiest doing her own thing in your home. You definitely won't regret bringing home this amazing gal.

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Silk is current on her vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org

