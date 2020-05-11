Pet of the Week: Shrimp

Hi there, I'm Shrimp, and I may be little, but I have a big personality! You'll hear my voice first, because I'll chat and purr as soon as I see you. My favorite things are exploring, lounging on laps, and playing with toys. I'm a super curious kitty who has shown quite a bit of interest in these big, barking creatures I see all the time here at the shelter. Maybe with the right introduction, I could live with one and even learn to play with one! I know that there is so much to learn and explore out in the big wide world and in my very own furever home! Will you be my adventure buddy?