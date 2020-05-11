Pet of the Week: Shrimp

Hi there, I'm Shrimp, and I may be little, but I have a big personality! You'll hear my voice first, because I'll chat and purr as soon as I see you. My favorite things are exploring, lounging on laps, and playing with toys. I'm a super curious kitty who has shown quite a bit of interest in these big, barking creatures I see all the time here at the shelter. Maybe with the right introduction, I could live with one and even learn to play with one! I know that there is so much to learn and explore out in the big wide world and in my very own furever home! Will you be my adventure buddy?
As with all High Country Humane animals, Shrimp is spayed, is current on her vaccinations and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. You can meet her at our adoption center. We are open Monday - Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., www.HighCountryHumane.org
