Pet of the Week: Sherbert

Meet Sherbert. She is a spayed, 3-year-old 'Heinz 57' breed. She is a very sweet and loving girl. Everyone at the Coconino Humane Assoc. just loves her because she will crawl right up into your lap and cuddle. If you're looking for a dog with a very gentle demeanor look no further. She's ready and waiting to go home with you today. View more of our adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.