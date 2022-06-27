 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK | SHERBERT

Pet of the Week: Sherbert

Meet Sherbert. She is a spayed, 3-year-old 'Heinz 57' breed.  She is a very sweet and loving girl. Everyone at the Coconino Humane Assoc. just loves her because she will crawl right up into your lap and cuddle. If you're looking for a dog with a very gentle demeanor look no further.  She's ready and waiting to go home with you today. View more of our adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.

