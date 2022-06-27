Pet of the Week: Sherbert

Meet Sherbert. She is a spayed, 3-year-old 'Heinz 57' breed. She is a very sweet and loving girl. Everyone at the Coconino Humane Assoc. just loves her because she will crawl right up into your lap and cuddle. If you're looking for a dog with a very gentle demeanor look no further. She's ready and waiting to go home with you today. View more of our adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.
Tags
- Reggie
- Pet
- Coconino Humane Association
- Mix
- Shepherd
- Chew
- Personality
- Good Samaritan
- Alfalfa
- Zoology
- Australian Cattle Dog
- Abscess
- Cuddle
- Luna
- Friendly
- Puppy
- Appointment
- Coconino Humane Assoc.
- Name
- Molly
- Dog
- Leash
- Size
- Rae
- Stranger
- Bark
- Lap
- Tilly
- Paw
- Surroundings
- Mouth
- Adventure
- Sake
- Sport
- Anatomy
- Affection
- Hair
- Week
- Adjust
- Pit Bull
- Terrier
- Siss
- Spay
- Get Along
- Sherbert
- Demeanor
- Girl
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.