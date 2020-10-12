 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Shadow
My name is Shadow! I am a handsome 1 year old Lab mix. If you come and meet me, you are guaranteed to fall in love because that's just how I am. I am very gentle and easy to walk. I love people and squeak when I get excited. Please, no other dogs or cats for me, I must be the only animal in the home. Come to the Coconino Humane Assoc. to adopt me and view some of the other available pets online at coconinohumane.org

