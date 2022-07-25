Pet of the Week: Samuel

With over 70 adoptable pets in foster homes and onsite at our shelter, now is the time to bring a new furry friend into your home! Like Samuel, who has been waiting nearly two months now to be adopted.

This 3-year-old guy is all love. He's got a big head to match his big heart. He weighs about 65 lbs. He's a great hiking buddy, he walks well on a leash and is gentle and sweet. He is super friendly towards people, likes some dogs, and is great with kids. He also does fine with cats. Seriously, what more could you ask for in a dog? Plus, he has a great smile. He is always happy and guaranteed to bring you happiness too.

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Samuel is current on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. To get in touch with his foster, please text (928) 486-8171! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.