Pet of the Week: Samara

My ideal furever home would have a comfy bed and space to play, but mostly what I need is your love! I would love a family that would keep my body and brain active by taking me for walks and hikes and other fun adventures. I tend to get a little protective of my food and toys, so a home with no young children or other pets would be best for me. I've lived in a home before, so I'm already potty trained and I know how to sit. Some strangers can make me nervous, but if you are patient and have tasty treats with you, I promise I'll warm up soon. If you think your home and family sound like a good fit for me, please come and visit me today!