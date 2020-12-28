 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Samara
PET OF THE WEEK: SAMARA

Pet of the Week: Samara

Samara

Hi, I'm Samara, the beautiful Anatolian!

My ideal furever home would have a comfy bed and space to play, but mostly what I need is your love! I would love a family that would keep my body and brain active by taking me for walks and hikes and other fun adventures. I tend to get a little protective of my food and toys, so a home with no young children or other pets would be best for me. I've lived in a home before, so I'm already potty trained and I know how to sit. Some strangers can make me nervous, but if you are patient and have tasty treats with you, I promise I'll warm up soon. If you think your home and family sound like a good fit for me, please come and visit me today!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Samara is current on his vaccinations and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. Stop by to meet her at our adoption center. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

