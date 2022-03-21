 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PET OF THE WEEK | SAM

Pet of the Week: Sam

  • Updated
  • 0
Sam

My name is Sam. I am a spayed, 2-and-a-half-year-old Shepherd mix. I love to go for walks and am often described as mellow and easygoing. Other dogs kind of annoy me, so I would do better in a home without them, or maybe another mellow older dog. (I just can't be bothered with puppy antics.) I will not lunge or charge at other dogs while on walks, I just do not want them in my face. If you are looking for a dog with great manners, look no further. I am quiet and calm in my kennel but I'm always happy to have interactions with people as well as go for walks.

Come to the Coconino Humane Assoc. to adopt me -- or you can see some of the other available pets online at coconinohumane.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These horses are helping those with special needs be their best selves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)