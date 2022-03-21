Pet of the Week: Sam

My name is Sam. I am a spayed, 2-and-a-half-year-old Shepherd mix. I love to go for walks and am often described as mellow and easygoing. Other dogs kind of annoy me, so I would do better in a home without them, or maybe another mellow older dog. (I just can't be bothered with puppy antics.) I will not lunge or charge at other dogs while on walks, I just do not want them in my face. If you are looking for a dog with great manners, look no further. I am quiet and calm in my kennel but I'm always happy to have interactions with people as well as go for walks.