Pet of the Week: Sam

My name is Sam. I am a 4-year-old shepherd mix who arrived at the Coconino Humane Association ready to have my seven puppies. My puppies have all been adopted and I am ready for a rest. I am quite different from the other dogs at the shelter. They all seem to be very high energy and are looking for active families. I am more laid back and prefer to relax. So if you are looking for quiet companion to share your life, I could be the dog for you. You can visit me and other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org