PET OF THE WEEK: SALT AND PEPPA

Pet of the Week: Salt and Peppa

  • Updated
Salt and Peppa

Do we have any husky lovers out there? We have two gorgeous husky girls up for adoption at our shelter. They were found running down Highway 89 when someone stopped to pick them up; unfortunately owners were never found so now they are looking for forever homes!

They are only about one and a half years old, they have SO much energy and love to romp around and play. These girls are so friendly, talkative, playful and affectionate: a total catch! Older children are great, kitties not so much as they tend to chase. Other dogs are good too, just make sure to bring yours in for a meet n greet first. They really need out of the stressful shelter, please come meet them today!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Salt & Peppa are current on their vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

