Pet of the Week: Sake

Sake is a beautiful, 3-year-old domestic medium-hair mix. She is looking for a loving family who will give her lots of affection and lap time. She is not fond of being in the kennel, so you need to be careful when placing her in and give her some time to adjust to her new home. She started out extremely frightened but then warmed up quickly. It is best if her new home has no small children. She is already spayed and ready to join your family. When you visit her at Petco she will mesmerize you with her eyes. Perhaps you are looking for additional pets? You can see others ready to be adopted at coconinhumane.org